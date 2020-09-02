COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 94 new cases (up 18 overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were 22 new cases (the up 15 from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, 29 new cases (up 16 from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and 43 new cases (up 35 from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 107 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 75 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 113 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 14,452 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,601 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 695 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,120 confirmed total deaths, and 43 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 102,468 confirmed cases (up 4,808 from last week) of Coronavirus, 10,557 probable cases (up 531 in the last week), 6,480 deaths (up 83) and 273 probable (up seven from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 3,054,102 million tests performed as of Aug. 31.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 5,972,356ases (up 37,532 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 182,622 (up 473 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 25,298,875 (up 265,931 from the day before) cases of Coronavirus on Aug. 31 as well as 847,602 (up 5,364 from the day before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Monday.