COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 76 new cases (up 16 overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were seven new cases (the same as last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, 13 new cases (up ten from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and 8 new cases (down six from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 104 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 67 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 100 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 13,826 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,532 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 811 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,109 confirmed total deaths, and 43 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 97,660 confirmed cases (up 4,475 from last week) of Coronavirus, 10,026 probable cases (up 462in the last week), 6,397 deaths (up 72) and 266 probable (down one from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 2,833,736 million tests performed as of August 17.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 5,682,491 cases (up 38,679 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 176,223 (up 572 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 23,057,288 (up 1,742,152 from the week before) cases of Coronavirus on Aug. 16 as well as 800,906 (up 39,240 from the week before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Monday.