COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 60 new cases (up 16 overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were seven new cases (up two from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, three new cases (up three from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and 14 new cases (up six from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 97 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 54 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 92 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 13,151 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,396 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 1,046 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,099 confirmed total deaths, and 43 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 93,185 confirmed cases (up 5,782 from last week) of Coronavirus, 9,564 probable cases (up 241 in the last week), 6,325 deaths (up 76) and 267 probable (down three from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 2,607,728 million tests performed as of August 17.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 5,382,125 cases (up 41,893 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 169,350 (up 654 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 21,294,845 (up 267,291 from the day before) cases of Coronavirus on Aug. 16 as well as 761,779 (up 5,985 from the day before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Monday.