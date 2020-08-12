COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 44 new cases (up nine overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Sunday afternoon.

There were five new cases (down nine from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, two new cases (down ten from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and eight new cases (down one from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 90 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 51total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 78 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 12,236 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,265 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 640 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,086 confirmed total deaths, and 43 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Sunday, Michigan had a total of 87,403 confirmed cases (up 4,017 from last week) of Coronavirus, 9,323 probable cases (up 335 in the last week), 6,249 deaths (up 37) and 270 probable (up 19 from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 2,355,867 million tests performed as of August 9.

United States

On Sunday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 4,974,959 cases (up 54,590 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 161,284 (up 1,064 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 19,462,112 (up 273,552 from the day before) cases of Coronavirus on Aug. 9 as well as 722,285 (up 6,207 from the day before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Monday.