COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 35 new cases (down six overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were 14 new cases (down six from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, 12 cases (up three from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and nine cases (down three from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 85 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 49 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 70 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 11,605 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,256 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 450 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,084 confirmed total deaths, and 42 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 83,386 confirmed cases (up 4,879 from last week) of Coronavirus, 8,988 probable cases (up 322 in the last week), 6,212 deaths (up 58) and 251probable (the same as last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 2,170,093 million tests performed as of July 21.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 4,649,102 cases (up 47,576 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 154,471 (up 469 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 17,918,582 (up 257,677 from the day before) cases of Coronavirus on Aug. 3 as well as 686,703 (up 5,810 from the day before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Tuesday.