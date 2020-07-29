COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 11 new cases (up three overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were seven new cases (up three from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, two cases (down one from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and two cases (down one from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 83 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 44 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 68 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 10,862 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,249 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 669 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,085 confirmed total deaths, and 42 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 78,507 confirmed cases (up 4,355 from last week) of Coronavirus, 8,666 probable cases (up 423 in the last week), 6,154 deaths (up 28) and 251probable (up four from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 1,932,621 million tests performed as of July 21.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 4,225,687 cases (up 61,795 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 146,546 (up 564 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 16,114,449 (up 2254,274 from the day before) cases of Coronavirus on July 27 as well as 646,641 (up 5,490 from the day before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Tuesday.