COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 68 recent cases (down 18 from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were 12 recent cases (down seven from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, 25 new cases (down 11 from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and 31 new cases (the same as last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 118 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 89 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 132 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 16,162 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,927 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 623 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,145 confirmed total deaths, and 49 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 117,406 confirmed cases (up 4,794 from last week) of Coronavirus, 12,256 probable cases (up 581 in the last week), 6,665 deaths (up 64 from last week) and 316 probable (down four from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 3,690,850 million tests performed as of Sept. 21.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 6,786,352 cases (up 283,358 from last Monday) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 199,024 (up 5,319 from last Monday) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 30,675,675 (up 1,998,897 in the last seven days) cases of Coronavirus on Sept. 21 as well as 954,417 (up 36,764 in the past seven days) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Monday.