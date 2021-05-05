COVID-19 Update — May 5, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 148 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 207 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 256 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 201 total cases, nine deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 970 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,328 total cases, 16 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS has reported 12 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools including students and/or employees at LOHS, Oakview and Waldon Middle Schools, Webber, Carpenter and Stadium Drive Elementaries.

LOCS has had 246 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 288 cases of COVID-19, or 69.7 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 97,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,418 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,085 confirmed total deaths along with 126 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 293.5 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 849,420 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 96,312 probable cases, 17,771 deaths and 1,151 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 13,575,701 tests performed as of May 3.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 2,782.1 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 32,228,003 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 574,220 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.