COVID-19 Update — May 12, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 121 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 154 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 187 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 855 total cases, 11 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,013 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,391 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS has reported six new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools including students at LOHS, Scripps Middle School, Webber, Banche Sims, Carpenter and Paint Creek Elementaries.

LOCS has had 268 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 208 cases of COVID-19, or 50.4 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 99,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,503 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,124 confirmed total deaths along with 129 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 190.7 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 865,349 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 99,594 probable cases, 18,239 deaths and 1,172 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 13,815,907 tests performed as of May 10.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 1,882.4 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 32,543,257 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 578,945 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.