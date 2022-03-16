COVID-19 Update — March 16, 2022

In the last 30 days there were 26 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 32 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 50 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 2,099 total cases, 25 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 2,636 total cases, 22 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 3,190 total cases, 30 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of March 14, LOCS reported 6 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 967 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 44 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 250,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33,015 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 3,458 confirmed total deaths, along with 298 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the second highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 684 new cases each week.

Around 77.4 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 70.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 2,067,277 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 306,059 probable cases, 32,443 deaths and 2,767 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the second highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 5,172 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 65.6 percent of people with at least one dose and 60.1 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 79,346,678 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as total 965,336 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 216.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 76.7 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 65.3 percent fully vaccinated. Additionally, 96 million Americans have received a booster dose.