COVID-19 Update — Jan. 6, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days, there were 68 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 89 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 108 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 428 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 502 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 664 total cases, 11 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 55,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,431 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been and 1,586 confirmed total deaths along with 75 probable deaths, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 236.7 new cases daily.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 502,119 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 41,492 probable cases, 12,678 deaths and 713 probable coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 8,825,896 tests performed as of Jan. 4.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state of Michigan is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the state seeing an average of 2,147.2 new cases daily.