COVID-19 update for Orion area, by ZIP code

According to Oakland County, there have been 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Tuesday afternoon. There were zero new cases in the 48359 ZIP code, five cases in the 48360 ZIP code and six new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 63 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 37 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 59 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 11,942 total cases and 1,05 total deaths, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday afternoon, Michigan had 63,497 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 6,726 probable cases, 5,915 deaths and 246 probable coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus. – J.N.