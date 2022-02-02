COVID-19 Update — Feb. 2, 2022

In the last 30 days there were 509 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 633 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 637 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 2,012 total cases, 18 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 2,535 total cases, 21 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 3,059 total cases, 22 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Jan. 31, LOCS reported 77 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 890 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 1,011 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 241,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29,485 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 3,186 confirmed total deaths, along with 277 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 11,352 new cases each week.

Around 75.9 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 69 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 1,980,613 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 277,852 probable cases, 29,843 deaths and 2,420 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 90,564 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 64.5 percent of people with at least one dose and 58.7 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 74,282,892 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as total 8881,887 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 211.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 75.3 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 63.8 percent fully vaccinated. Additionally, 88 million Americans have received a booster dose.