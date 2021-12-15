COVID-19 Update — Dec. 15, 2021

In the last 30 days there were 186 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 229 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 285 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 1,342 total cases, 18 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,686 total cases, 17 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 2,191 total cases, 21 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Dec. 11, LOCS reported 15 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 350 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 439 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 157,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23,657 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,732 confirmed total deaths, along with 198 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 5,615 new cases each week.

Around 73.1 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 66 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 1,396,467 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 188,830 probable cases, 25,240 deaths and 1,840 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 48,765 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 61.9 percent of people with at least one dose and 56.1 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 49,884,242 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 794,558 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 202.2 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 72.1 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 60.9 percent fully vaccinated. Additionally, 54.4 million Americans have received a booster dose.