COVID-19 Update: Aug. 25, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 33 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 40 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 46 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 937total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,091 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,485 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS has reported zero new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district.

LOCS has had 288 total positive cases among students and staff since the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 92 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 107,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,254 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,359 confirmed total deaths along with 139 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the second highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19, with the county seeing an average of 158.2 new cases each day.

Currently, Oakland County vaccine rates sit above the vaccination rates of both Michigan and the United States as a whole with 70.6 percent of Oakland County residents having recieved their first dose and 65.3 percent fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 933,394 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 111,564 probable cases, 20,123 deaths and 1,282 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the second highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 1,266.7 new cases a day.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 59.8 percent having recieved at least one dose and 55.1 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 36,768,911 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 626,833 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 171.1 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 60.8 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 51.5 percent fully vaccinated.