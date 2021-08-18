COVID-19 Update — Aug. 18, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 29 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 35 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 35 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 924 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,080 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,460 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS has reported zero new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district.

LOCS has had 285 total positive cases among students and staff since the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 88 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 106,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,114 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,349 confirmed total deaths along with 139 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the second highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19, with the county seeing an average of 137 new cases each day.

Currently, Oakland County vaccine rates sit above the vaccination rates of both Michigan and the United States as a whole with 70.1 percent of Oakland County residents having recieved their first dose and 64.9 percent fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 922,687 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 109,833 probable cases, 20,030 deaths and 1,274 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the second highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 1,016 new cases per day.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 59.3 percent having recieved at least one dose and 54.7 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 36,720,973 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 619,564 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 168.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 59.8 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 50.8 percent fully vaccinated.