COVID-19 Update — April 14, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 168 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 199 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 313 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 703 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 821 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,169 total cases, 16 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS had reported 17 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools including students and/or employees at every building including the Pine Tree Center and Transportation Department, with the exception of Orion Oaks and Pine Tree Elementaries.

LOCS has had 172 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 497 cases of COVID-19 or 120.3 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 85,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13,211 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 1,978 confirmed total deaths along with 118 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 629.4 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 747,697 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 83,260 probable cases, 16,512 deaths and 1,064 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 12,584,443 tests performed as of April 12.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 5,321.4 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 31,015,033 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 559,172 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.