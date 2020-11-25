COVID-19 Update

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days, there were 106 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 175 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 240 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 254 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 298 total cases, two deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 422 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 35,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been and 1,255 confirmed total deaths, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19. Oakland County is seeing an average of 494 new cases daily.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 314,216 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 26,748 probable cases, 8,543 deaths and 397 probable coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 6,683,861 tests performed as of Nov. 23.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 12,175,921 (up over a million from last week) cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 255,958 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.