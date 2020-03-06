County Health Division confirms rabies in skunk in Lake Orion

LAKE ORION, Mich. – The Oakland County Health Division in Pontiac reported today of a confirmed case of rabies in a skunk in Lake Orion.

While human exposure to the skunk is unlikely, the Health Division strongly urges residents to avoid stray, wild and dead animals to protect themselves against rabies.

“Rabies is a fatal disease and there is no known cure,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “People and their pets are urged to avoid encounters with unfamiliar animals, and keep pets protected by getting them vaccinated.”

Rabies is most often found in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes, health division officials reported.

If anyone or their household pet that is exposed to any wild animal or an animal unknown to them, they are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water, then seek medical or veterinary attention immediately, even if their animal was previously vaccinated.

The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and is spread through bites or scratches. Rabies is not spread through a skunk’s spray.

To report potential rabies exposure, call the Oakland County Health Division at 248-858-1286.

The Health Division also advises that people follow these steps to protect themselves from rabies:

Have pets vaccinated regularly.

Do not handle stray, wild or dead animals.

Keep pets indoors, supervise them when they are outside and always use a leash when walking to limit pets’ exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.

Keep garbage securely covered, as these items may attract wild or stray animals.

More information about rabies can be found on the Health Division’s website at oakgov.com/health, or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.

Nurse on Call is available 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

– J.N.