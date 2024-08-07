Consulting agreement approved between former LOPD chief Lindberg and new chief Amundson

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved a consulting agreement between former interim police chief Thomas Lindberg and new chief Mark Amundson during its meeting on July 22.

Village documents stated that the agreement is beneficial because Amundson’s law enforcement experiences comes from working in another state.

According to the agreement, Lindberg will provide consulting for up to 20 hours per week for up to 14 days, and will be compensated for the 10 hours of consulting Lindberg has already performed for the village. Lindberg is owed $423.10 for these 10 hours, according to the agreement.

Compensation for the rest of the consulting will be $42.31 per hour – including drive time to and from home,when necessary. No other compensation or fringe benefits will be provided, according to a council action summary sheet.

Village Manager Darwin McClary said the maximum amount the village would pay for the services would be $1,821.87.

“We don’t anticipate using the full 40 hours,” McClary said.

New Lake Orion police Chief Mark Amundson began work July 22.

The village council approved the employment contract with Amundson 5-1 during its meeting on July 8. Council member Michael Lamb cast the lone nay vote, saying he felt the department was “unstainable.”

Amundson becomes Lake Orion’s fourth police chief in the past 14 months. He replaces interim police Lindberg, who was hired March 11.

Amundson spent 20 years working for the City of Henderson Police Department in Nevada in four different positions, according to his resume. These roles include police lieutenant, crisis/hostage negotiation team leader, police sergeant and police officer.