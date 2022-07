October 19, 1943 – December 23, 2021

A celebration of life gathering will be held for Connie Elieen Fulkerson on Sunday, July 17th beginning at noon, at 3201 Dartmouth Rd, Oxford, MI.

Many lives were touched by Connie’s caring and loving heart.

A luncheon will be served.

All those who wish to pay their respects are invited to attend.