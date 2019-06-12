Concerts in the Park returns to Wildwood Amphitheater

Looking forward to fun, festive evenings of music under summer skies?

On Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. everyone will be given the privilege to enjoy a free evening of boundless music during the Orion Twp. Parks & Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series.

Be sure to bring lots of lawn chairs and blankets because it will be held at Wildwood of Orion, 2700 Joslyn Court.

Concessions are available during the concerts.

North Oakland Concert Band performs on June 18, followed by Bill Bynum & Co. on June 25 and then RJ Harper on July 2, Thunderwude & Escaping Parement on July 9, the LOHS Bands on July 16, Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble on July 23, as well as the Dave Bennett Quartet on July 30.

Lazer Lloyd & The Talsa Youngbloods will perform on Aug. 6 before Gasoline Gypises finish the season on Aug. 13.

For more information on the summer concert series, go to www.orionparks.com.

— By Charlotte Johnston

Charlotte Johnston, a freshman at Lake Orion High School, visited The Lake Orion Review on June 6 as part of a job shadow project for her Career Foundations class.

Charlotte learned about the journalism process, covering events, interviewing sources, page layout and the difference between writing for newspapers and writing for English assignments in school.

“I’m really glad I came to The Lake Orion Review because I had a lot of fun. And learned some new things, as well. I really think journalists should be given more credit,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte’s favorite subjects are English, drama, history and creative writing.