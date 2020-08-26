Commuters to Clarkston: part of Clintonville Road to close

The Road Commission of Oakland County (RCOC) expects to close Clintonville Road, between Waldon and Maybee roads in Independence Township, Aug. 26 through approximately early October, for a road-resurfacing project.

Clintonville Road from Waldon to Clarkston Road, which has been closed for resurfacing, is expected to reopen the same day.

Access to homes and businesses along Clintonville Road between Waldon and Maybee roads will be maintained throughout the work.

The detour for through traffic is Maybee Road to Sashabaw Road to Clarkston Road, back to Clintonville Road and vice versa.

The closure is necessary for the removal of the current pavement, grading/gravel work on the road’s base and paving with asphalt.

The contractor for the project is Cadillac Asphalt of Clarkston.

This section of Clintonville Road carries approximately 6,600 vehicles daily. — J.N.