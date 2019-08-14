Community members take pride in our environments

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

The Lake Orion community is truly like no other. After months of preparation, this past weekend, hundreds of school and community residents came to Orion’s Friendship Park to celebrate the opening of the Miracle League of North Oakland inclusive baseball field.

In partnership with Easterseals Michigan and Independence Township, this remarkable one-of-a-kind field demonstrates what a community can do when they share a common dream and, together, make it a reality.

The Lake Orion Community Schools families and friends mirror that mindset. All we have to do is send out a request for help and they come in droves.

Paint Creek Elementary drew over 80 volunteers to help with their annual beautification project getting the flower beds, bushes, and trees that cover the school grounds ready to welcome students in just a few weeks. Moms, dads, grandparents, Boy and Girl Scouts have shown such pride in their school and have made the grounds amazingly beautiful.

Waldon Middle School National Junior Honor Society students cleaned the grounds of their school just this week, picking up trash and sprucing up the sidewalks and front bushes.

Pine Tree Center hosted an annual beautification day where Lake Orion community members, local Boy Scouts, and the PTC staff came out with rakes and other gardening tools to clean up the area around the school as well as on the playground. They finished by making a beautiful stone garden for the front entrance.

Once a Dragon, Always a Dragon! A huge thank you to Mr. Dan Kelso whose children graduated in the early 2000s and who lives behind Pine Tree Center. He comes each year to PTC to help beautify the outdoors, planting and weeding. What a wonderful neighbor!

The greatest example of the pride our community has shown in our schools is the successful passage of the 2018 Lake Orion Community Schools Bond Election, for which we are extremely appreciative. As a result, we will be able to improve every facility in the district, not only on the outside, but inside, as well.

As we embark on another school year, I thank the entire LOCS community residents for taking pride in our schools and in our community, reminding Lake Orion is such a wonderful place for all children.

Marion Ginopolis, Superintendent