Commissioner Mike Gingell secures county funds to improve, repair Lake Orion roads

County Commissioner Michael J. Gingell (R-Lake Orion) has secured $8,900 in funds for the Village of Lake Orion through the county’s Local Road Improvement Road Program (LRIP).

Oakland County Board of Commissioners Community Senior Liaison Sarah Moreau made the announcement via a news release on Tuesday.

On July 23, the Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Michael J. Gingell (R-Lake Orion) securing the funds for the village, which will be used to help with road maintenance requirements and other road repairs.

Lake Orion plans to use the funds to help with asphalt pavement patching on various roads, according to the news release.

“I am pleased that the Board of Commissioners has continued to support road improvements by providing matching funds on local projects,” Gingell said. “Safe roads support economic development and improve the quality of life for residents in our communities.”

“The Village of Lake Orion is very thankful for the funding provided through Oakland County’s Local Road Improvement Program, which will supplement the asphalt paving work program on various streets throughout the village,” said village Manager Joseph Young. “The paving improvements will not only improve the safety and appearance of our roads, it will also provide for smoother travel downtown and throughout our neighborhoods.”

Gingell represents the 1st county commission district, which includes the City of Lake Angelus, Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion, as well as portions of the City of Auburn Hills and Independence Township. He can be reached via email at gingellm@oakgov.com.

Oakland County’s LRIP provides limited financial assistance to Oakland County cities and villages for repairs and improvements on roadways under their jurisdiction. The program ensures that the county investment in roads is multiplied by requiring local municipalities to match funding from Oakland County.

Launched in 2016, the LRIP has driven an estimated $89 million investment in local roads across the county. The program is an effective means for encouraging investment in local roads, which continue to be underfunded by the State of Michigan. This lack of funding from the state and federal government has resulted in poor road conditions, which negatively impact safety, quality of life and economic development in the region.

In 2017, the Board of Commissioners’ LRIP received national recognition when it was selected for a National Association of Counties Achievement Award in the category of Community and Economic Development.

— J.N.