Coletta Tait, 87

Coletta Ann Tait of Orion-Gingellville passed away on April 28, 2025 at 87 years of age.

Coletta is the beloved wife of Eugene for 63 years; loving mother of Jeffrey, Christopher (Lisa), and Ian (Tuesday); loving grandmother of Joseph, Eric (Adla-Marie), Lauren (James) Mosser, Julia, Kelsi and Addison; and great-grandmother of Tess, whom she was thrilled to recently welcome and meet. She is also survived by her cherished sister Celine (Robert) Hallier, and many nieces and nephews.

Coletta was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Mary Domanski, and her brothers, Edward, Richard and Robert. Coletta retired after many years with the Pontiac School District. Through the years Coletta and Eugene enjoyed sharing and attending the sporting events of her boys and grandchildren, all of whom made her extremely proud. She also enjoyed many RV and camping trips with her Eugene. Together they traveled Up North, to the many National Parks throughout the US and Canada, and to other destinations known or sometimes unknown. She treasured Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, where many great memories were made.

Coletta enjoyed her morning walks and talks with friends and family while camping. She looked forward to the renowned family reunions, where she always had fun; her family and extended family were loved and very important to her. Coletta was a self-proclaimed “ok” Bocce player. She was a longtime member of the Knitting Club, and her beautiful yard and garden showed her amazing talents as a gardener. Coletta was a welcoming hostess for her many entertained guests, the ultimate caregiver and most importantly, the master sandwich maker.

Her family will always remember her as courageous, strong, and good humored with an infectious laugh that filled our hearts with love.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at St. Daniel Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions in honor of Coletta may be made to the National Parks Service:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-national-parks-in-memory-of-coletta-tait