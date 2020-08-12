Clerk Shults thanks all those who helped in the Primary Election

Greetings Everyone,

On behalf of the Orion Township Election Commissioners Trustees Mike Flood and Brian Birney, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who assisted with the August 4, 2020 Primary Election.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the Orion Township Library, St. Joseph Catholic Church, King of Kings Lutheran Church, Lake Orion United Methodist Church, Lake Orion Church of Christ, St. Mary’s in the Hills, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Zion Community House, Lake Orion Community Schools, Orion Center, and Orion Fire Stations #2 and #4 for providing outstanding community support by hosting a voting precinct. Your warm hospitality extended to all voters and workers is truly appreciated, especially in this time of great challenge during this time of COVID restrictions.

Special recognition is extended to the Clerk’s Office Staff, our Township Workforce and Election Inspectors who worked diligently to ensure every vote was counted.

Our workers serve our voters with proficiency and respect and always represent Orion Township with excellence.

Much appreciation is given to our Parks and Recreation workers for working hard to ensure election equipment was delivered safely to all precincts.

Special merit is given to the Oakland County Sherriff’s Department and Orion Township Fire Department for their continued support.

We also want to thank ONTV and the Lake Orion Review who bring the highlights of election news before our voters.

Something wonderful happens when people come together and share a common goal and this election was marked by the unified effort put forth by everyone in our community.

Warm Regards,

Penny S. Shults

Orion Township Clerk