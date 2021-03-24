Citizens assist deputies in arrest of attempted auto theft, B&E suspect

A man who tried to steal a car and break into a home in an Orion Township neighborhood is in custody and awaiting charges thanks to residents who helped authorities find the man.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call and went to the 3300 block of Huntsman Boulevard at 8:01 a.m. March 21 for an attempted theft of a vehicle in-progress.

A 34-year-old Orion Township woman told police that she heard her car door and looked out the window and noticed a man sitting in her vehicle, and the vehicle was running.

The homeowner said that the suspect is unknown to her. The woman’s husband went out and confronted the man, who exited the vehicle and started running down the street.

Deputies began to search the area for the suspect when a neighbor approached the deputies and told them that the suspect attempted to break into her home but the alarm went off and he ran away.

Deputies continued to search the subdivision and, “with help from sharp-eyed residents”, located the suspect, a police report stated.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, but the man refused to cooperate and would not speak to deputies about the incident.

Upon further investigation, detectives located the vehicle the suspect used to drive to the subdivision.

Residents of Bald Mountain Estates assisted deputies in recovering further evidence of the crimes, along with home video security tying the suspect to the scene of the crimes.

The case is being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, and the suspect is expected to be charged and arraigned, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.