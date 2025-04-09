Children aged 10 and under are invited participate in the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Sons of the American Legion Squadron 233, at 11 a.m. Saturday April 19 in Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion.

It is recommended to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. A separate area is designated for preschool children.

A pizza and pop lunch for the children will follow at the American Legion Post 233, 164 S. Broadway. For more information, contact the American Legion at 248-693-2782. -J.G.