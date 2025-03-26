NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED ORDINANCE ADOPTION

RENTAL HOUSING CERTIFICATION

& REGULATIONS ORDINANCE

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 7,

2025, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323

Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt an ordinance which hereby

establishes regulations for the registration, inspection, and certification of all rental housing

structures and dwellings; to establish regulations for the operation of owner-shared/transient

rental businesses; and to set forth municipal civil infraction penalties for violations of provisions

of this ordinance.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS:

SECTION 1 of Ordinance

Section 1 – Title

This Ordinance shall be known as the Rental Housing Certification Ordinance.

(A summary of the provisions of the ordinance follows.)

Section 2 – Purpose and Intent

The intent of the Rental Housing Certification Ordinance is to:

1. Ensure that all rental properties within Orion Township meet minimum standards of

health, safety, and habitability. This ordinance aims to protect citizen-tenants and

visitors, maintain the quality and value of housing stock, and enhance the overall

livability of the community.

2. Limit the number of owner-shared and corporate short-term vacation rentals operating

in residential neighborhoods so as to prevent the unplanned creation of tourist districts.

The purpose of this ordinance is multifaceted, encompassing the following objectives:

1) Resident and Visitor Safety and Health

2) Housing Quality

3) Neighborhood Stabilization

4) Rental Housing Stability

5) Neighborhood Tranquility

6) Preservation of Tranquil and Healthy Lake Environments

7) Transparency and Accountability

8) Promote Public/Private Regulatory Harmony

9) Community Health

10) Economic Vitality

11) Public Safety and Services

12) Mitigate Increased Burden on Police and Fire Services

13) Impact on Public Infrastructure and Services