NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
PROPOSED ORDINANCE ADOPTION
RENTAL HOUSING CERTIFICATION
& REGULATIONS ORDINANCE
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 7,
2025, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323
Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt an ordinance which hereby
establishes regulations for the registration, inspection, and certification of all rental housing
structures and dwellings; to establish regulations for the operation of owner-shared/transient
rental businesses; and to set forth municipal civil infraction penalties for violations of provisions
of this ordinance.
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS:
SECTION 1 of Ordinance
Section 1 – Title
This Ordinance shall be known as the Rental Housing Certification Ordinance.
(A summary of the provisions of the ordinance follows.)
Section 2 – Purpose and Intent
The intent of the Rental Housing Certification Ordinance is to:
1. Ensure that all rental properties within Orion Township meet minimum standards of
health, safety, and habitability. This ordinance aims to protect citizen-tenants and
visitors, maintain the quality and value of housing stock, and enhance the overall
livability of the community.
2. Limit the number of owner-shared and corporate short-term vacation rentals operating
in residential neighborhoods so as to prevent the unplanned creation of tourist districts.
The purpose of this ordinance is multifaceted, encompassing the following objectives:
1) Resident and Visitor Safety and Health
2) Housing Quality
3) Neighborhood Stabilization
4) Rental Housing Stability
5) Neighborhood Tranquility
6) Preservation of Tranquil and Healthy Lake Environments
7) Transparency and Accountability
8) Promote Public/Private Regulatory Harmony
9) Community Health
10) Economic Vitality
11) Public Safety and Services
12) Mitigate Increased Burden on Police and Fire Services
13) Impact on Public Infrastructure and Services
Leave a Reply