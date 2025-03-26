CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION PROPOSED ORDINANCE ADOPTION AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78, ZONING ORDINANCE DEFINITION OF FAMILY

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED ORDINANCE ADOPTION

AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78, ZONING ORDINANCE

ARTICLE II

TOWNSHIP INITIATED TEXT AMENDMENT

DEFINITION OF FAMILY

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 7,

2025, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323

Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt an ordinance amending the Zoning

Ordinance No. 78, Article VII, Section 2.01, for the Charter Township of Orion, Michigan;

providing for repeal of conflicting ordinances and portions thereof; and providing an effective

date.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS:

SECTION 1 of Ordinance

Pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, pursuant to all applicable provisions

of law, Article II is amended by amending the herein after language in the Article as follows:

ARTICLE II – Construction of Language & Definitions

* * *

Section 2.01 – Definitions

* * *

Family:

A. One or more persons related by blood or marriage occupying a dwelling unit and living as a single,

nonprofit housekeeping unit.

B. A collective number of individuals living together in one house under one head, whose relationship is of a

permanent order, nor include a group of individuals whose association is temporary and resort-seasonal in

character or nature.

C. A family is distinguished from a group occupying a rooming house, boarding house, lodging house, club,

fraternity house, hotel, motel, tourist home or foster care group home.

* * *

SECTION 2 of Ordinance

All other ordinances or parts of ordinances which are inconsistent or in conflict herewith are

hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.

SECTION 3 of Ordinance

The various parts, sections and clauses of this Ordinance are declared to be severable. If any part,

sentence, paragraph, section or clause is adjudged unconstitutional or invalid by a court of

competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall not be affected.

SECTION 4 of Ordinance

This Ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the Charter

Township of Orion, qualified under State law to publish legal notices, and shall become effective

upon publication, as provided by law.

SECTION 5 of Ordinance

2

This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter

Township of Orion at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the day of November 2025

and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the Township of

Orion.

Complete copies of the proposed Ordinance can be viewed on the Township’s website,

www.oriontownship.org and also are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn

Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where they may be examined during normal business

hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted

before the meeting to Julia Dalrymple, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Julia Dalrymple, Clerk

Charter Township