CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION PROPOSED ORDINANCE ADOPTION AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78, ZONING ORDINANCE DEFINITION OF FAMILY

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
PROPOSED ORDINANCE ADOPTION
AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78, ZONING ORDINANCE
ARTICLE II
TOWNSHIP INITIATED TEXT AMENDMENT
DEFINITION OF FAMILY
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 7,
2025, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323
Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt an ordinance amending the Zoning
Ordinance No. 78, Article VII, Section 2.01, for the Charter Township of Orion, Michigan;
providing for repeal of conflicting ordinances and portions thereof; and providing an effective
date.
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS:
SECTION 1 of Ordinance
Pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, pursuant to all applicable provisions
of law, Article II is amended by amending the herein after language in the Article as follows:
ARTICLE II – Construction of Language & Definitions
* * *
Section 2.01 – Definitions
* * *
Family:
A. One or more persons related by blood or marriage occupying a dwelling unit and living as a single,
nonprofit housekeeping unit.
B. A collective number of individuals living together in one house under one head, whose relationship is of a
permanent order, nor include a group of individuals whose association is temporary and resort-seasonal in
character or nature.
C. A family is distinguished from a group occupying a rooming house, boarding house, lodging house, club,
fraternity house, hotel, motel, tourist home or foster care group home.
* * *
SECTION 2 of Ordinance
All other ordinances or parts of ordinances which are inconsistent or in conflict herewith are
hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.
SECTION 3 of Ordinance
The various parts, sections and clauses of this Ordinance are declared to be severable. If any part,
sentence, paragraph, section or clause is adjudged unconstitutional or invalid by a court of
competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall not be affected.
SECTION 4 of Ordinance
This Ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the Charter
Township of Orion, qualified under State law to publish legal notices, and shall become effective
upon publication, as provided by law.
SECTION 5 of Ordinance
2
This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter
Township of Orion at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the day of November 2025
and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the Township of
Orion.
Complete copies of the proposed Ordinance can be viewed on the Township’s website,
www.oriontownship.org and also are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn
Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where they may be examined during normal business
hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted
before the meeting to Julia Dalrymple, Clerk, at the address listed above.
Julia Dalrymple, Clerk
Charter Township
Leave a Reply