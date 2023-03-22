CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78PC-23-03, LAPEER ROAD BURGER KING

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78
PC-23-03, LAPEER ROAD BURGER KING

REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 5,
2023, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323
Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning
Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:
PC-23-03, Lapeer Road Burger King Rezone Request, a request to rezone
approximately 1.365 acres of 1155 South Lapeer Road, located on the east side of
Lapeer Road south of Clarkston Road, Sidwell No. 09-14-226-011, from OP
(Office Professional) to GB (General Business). Carrols, LLC, applicant.
A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment is on file in the office of the Township Clerk,
2323 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours,
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the
meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion

