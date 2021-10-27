NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2021-71, F & D SILVERBELL REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, November 15, 2021, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2021-71, F & D Silverbell Rezone Request, a request to rezone approximately 23.05 acres of the vacant unaddressed parcel located at the SW corner of Silverbell and Lapeer Road, Sidwell No. 09-35-100-019, from OP (Office Professional) to IP (Industrial Park) and approximately 7.02 acres from OP (Office Professional) to GB (General Business). F & D Silverbell, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 10.27.2021