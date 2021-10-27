NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2021-70, GRANDVIEW 3120 S. LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, November 15, 2021, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2021-70, Grandview 3120 S. Lapeer Rd. Rezone Request, a request to rezone approximately 17.44 acres of 3120 S. Lapeer Rd. located on the west side of Lapeer Road south of Waldon Road, Sidwell No. 09-26-151-019, from Rec-2 (Recreation-2) to RM-1 (Multiple Family Residential 1) and approximately 4.21 acres from Rec-2 (Recreation-2) to GB (General Business). Joseph P. Salome (Grandview Building, Inc.), applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 10.27.2021