CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2021

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation given by Pastor Josh Yates All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Supervisor Chris Barnett honored Becca Smither as citizen of the month for her hard work and dedication to Orion Township as a smiling barista at Lava Mountain Coffee Company.

Presentation was given by Dave Goodloe on the damage assessment in Orion Township.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $680,915.98 and payrolls of $333,619.27

Total disbursement of funds of $1,014,535.25.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved minutes – Regular Meeting, October 4, 2021, as presented.

Received and filed notice of solicitation from Christ the Redeemer Community Outreach project.

Adopted resolution allowing temporary closure of Bald Mountain Rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31, 2021 in the Hi-Hill subdivision.

Adopted the Parks & Paths Committee bylaws amendment, as presented.

Created Ordinance 154 Subcommittee consisting of Township personnel and charged with review of the permit application received for Medical Marihuana Provisioning Center, and to provide their recommendation to the Township Board.

Authorized using American Rescue Plan funding for proposed expenditures and authorized the Township Supervisor to execute all required purchase orders and agreements for the requested items.

Authorized purchase of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado with 40’ Aerial Service Truck at a total cost not to exceed $125,679.00.

Authorized purchase (with trade in) of a new GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck for the Facilities & Grounds department, at a total net cost not to exceed $58,000 as budgeted.

Authorized purchase (with trade in) of a new GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck for the Facilities & Grounds department, at a total net cost not to exceed $36,000 as budgeted.

Authorized purchase (with trade in) of a new 2022 Ford Ranger pickup truck for the Parks & Recreation department, at a total cost not to exceed $30,000 as budgeted.

Hired full-time Firefighter effective October 25, 2021.

Received and filed matured, called and purchases of securities & bonds for Water/Sewer and general accounts.

Set public hearing on the CDBG 2022 allocation for Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Approved building official to waive permit fees for homeowners due to the storm on October 8, 2021.

Adopted updated Township Engineering Standards conditioned upon the successful 2nd reading of the Township initiated text amendment to Ordinance 139.

Held first reading for PC-2021-70 Grandview 3120 S. Lapeer Rd rezone and authorized the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on November 15, 2021.

Held first reading for PC-2021-71 F&D Silverbell rezone request and authorized the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on November 15, 2021.

Held and approved second reading of the Township initiated text amendment to the Stormwater Management & Soil erosion & Sedimentation Control Ordinance 139.

Scheduled Budget Workshop with the Board of Trustees for Monday November 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Orion Center.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed 2021 Community survey, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:48 p.m.

Penny Shults, Clerk