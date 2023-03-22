CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members were present.

Invocation by Pastor Rochelle Beckemeyer. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Public Hearing for Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Application.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,253,463.22 and payrolls in the amount of

$292,215.54. Total disbursement of funds was $1,545,678.76, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting – March 6, 2023.

Approved Minutes – Board Workshop: Fire Chief Recruitment – March 6, 2023.

Approved the solicitation request from VFW Post 334 for their Buddy Poppy fundraiser April

28th

– 30th and May 5th

– 7

th. Due to their non-profit status, the fee was waived.

Authorized contracting with Consumers Energy for a new gas line installation, servicing

Friendship Park Utility Building, not exceeding $24,081.08.

Awarded 2023 chloride contract to Road Commission for Oakland County, not to exceed

$64,624.39 for five applications.

Approved the Resolution for Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Optimization Project.

Approved the conveyance of Tax Parcel 09-12-426-001 to the Road Commission for Oakland

County for $1.00 by Quit Claim Deed and accepted ownership of Tax Parcel No.

09-06-426-005 for $1.00 via Quit Claim Deed.

Authorized the hiring of Vincent Sinacola as full-time Water & Sewer Superintendent, effective

March 23, 2023 with full benefits and annual salary of $82,000.00.

Accepted employee resignation of IT/AV Technician, David Raftery, effective March 30, 2023.

Approved the Fire Department Paid On-Call hourly rates of 2%, effective immediately,

retroactive to January 1, 2023.

Approved Vince Sinacola as a North Oakland County Water Authority Alternate Board Member.

Adopted the MNRTF Grant Application Resolution for Sheardy Pavilion improvements.

Approved the first reading for PC-22-29 Baldwin Village Final PUD Rezone/Map Amendment

and Agreement request to rezone from Single Family Residential to Planned Unit

Development.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the 2022 Building Department Update Report, as presented.

Received and filed the Clerks Financial Reports and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:56 pm Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 3/29/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor