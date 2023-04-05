NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-294

PC-23-03, LAPEER ROAD BURGER KING

REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 3,

2023, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn

Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to

allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-23-03, Lapeer Road Burger King Rezone Request, a request to rezone

approximately 1.365 acres of 1155 South Lapeer Road, located on the east side of

Lapeer Road south of Clarkston Road, Sidwell No. 09-14-226-011, from OP

(Office Professional) to GB (General Business). Carrols, LLC, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake

Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30

p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion