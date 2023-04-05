NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-294
PC-23-03, LAPEER ROAD BURGER KING
REZONE REQUEST
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 3,
2023, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn
Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to
allow the rezoning of property, as follows:
PC-23-03, Lapeer Road Burger King Rezone Request, a request to rezone
approximately 1.365 acres of 1155 South Lapeer Road, located on the east side of
Lapeer Road south of Clarkston Road, Sidwell No. 09-14-226-011, from OP
(Office Professional) to GB (General Business). Carrols, LLC, applicant.
Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake
Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30
p.m., Monday through Friday.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion
And pray tell if you will or can, What (General Business is going to be offered up to the Townships Master Planning Comm. now that it has been changed, could it be a new Pot House?? only this one is in the Township$$$$$, or maby a NEW 99 spigett bathtube Beer joint???, or just a location swap of a down town bussiness of Orion to make room for more PARKING down town???? (The names are in the hat all that’s needed is for a Member of anyone of the COMMISION’S involved to reach in the hat and pull out the luckey name (the slips all have the same name or business on them) you Just do not change a ordinance because the property owner wants it, they have something cooking on the stove and the MPC knowes what it is. SO, what for dinner????