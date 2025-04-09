Charles Ring, Jr., 100

With profound sadness, we say goodbye to Charles Patrick Ring Jr. of Orion Township, Michigan, whose vibrant spirit touched the lives of many. Charles Patrick left this world on April 3, 2025 at the age of 100, leaving a void in the lives of so many people. In the hush of twilight, as the stars twinkle in silent homage, we reflect on the legacy Charles Patrick leaves behind and his impact on the lives of his loved ones. Though Charles Patrick may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on in the memories held dear by his family and friends, a guiding light that illuminates their paths in times of darkness. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 from 2-7 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel, 100 E Silverbell Rd, Orion Twp, MI 48360. A rosary will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the same location. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 11 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Rd, Orion Twp, MI 48360. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Legion Fraser Post 108, 130 E. Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI 48371 would be appreciated.