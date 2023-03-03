Charles ‘Chuck’ McCall, 72, of Lake Orion

Charles “Chuck” Robert McCall of Lake Orion, Michigan passed away on Feb. 28, 2023, after a long-term battle with heart failure. He was 72.

He was born on June 18, 1950, to Samuel and Bessie (Sorrells) McCall in Franklin, North Carolina. When he was just a baby the family moved to Lake Orion, the place that Chuck would forever call home.

After graduating from Lake Orion High School, he went on to be drafted by the U.S. Army. He then served a tour in Vietnam where he received two purple hearts within months of each other. After faithfully serving his country, he returned home a wounded warrior.

Upon returning home he was greeted with love by his bonus parents, Charles and Charlotte Phillips.

Chuck followed his passion for service and found his calling as a custodian for Lake Orion Community Schools. When he retired in the early 2000’s he was the assistant lead custodian.

After retirement he had the luxury of spending time with his grandchildren; they were truly the center of his world.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Bessie; brothers Kenneth, Shirley, Eugene, and Gerald; chosen brother and beloved friend, Ronald Phillips; and bonus mom and confidant, Charlotte Phillips.

He is survived by his children, Brian (Lisa) McCall and Jason McCall; and his grandchildren Dylan McCall, Amelia (Paige) Curton, Andrew McCall and Peyton McCall.

Chuck is also survived by his siblings Joyce Hedrick, William (Louise) McCall, Faye (Ted) Marlin; and his chosen siblings Roxanne Anderson, Roy (Kelly) Phillips and Randy (Julie) Phillips. Chuck also leaves behind a slew of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 1 p.m. March 4 until the time of service.

Interment is at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

