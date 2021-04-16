Charles A. Heulitt, 84, of Novi

Charles A. Heulitt passed away April 14, 2021 in Novi, Michigan. He was 84.

Charlie was born Jan. 8, 1937 in New Jersey,

He was a loving, devoted husband to Nancy for 48 years; the dear father of Chad (Cameron), Robert, Christine Dager (Dave), Michael (Marci) and Matthew (Stephany); the loving grandfather to David, Addison, Catherine, Katherine, David and Matthew.

A graduate of GMI, Charlie worked at GM for over 35 years. He loved building things, fixing things and assembling car models.

Charlie was an avid golfer and was very active in his church community. Charlie was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He always had a knack for a well-timed “Dad joke.”

Charlie was a kind and gentle man who was so welcoming and easy to be with. He will be greatly missed by all.

A small family funeral will be held at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church. We are looking forward to having a celebration of life with all of his friends and family at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Walled Lake MI or the Salvation Army.

