Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Volante Senior Living facility

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Volante Senior Living facility on April 17. Cutting the ribbon are Celeste, a resident at the facility, and Jennifer Ritz, Volante Lake Orion sales director. They were joined by chamber members to celebrate the rebranding of the facility formerly known as The Terraces at Lake Orion. Online: volantesseniorliving.com/lake-orion. Photo by Jim Misener

