Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Messy Designs

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Messy Designs, a new business in Lake Orion, on Feb. 6. Owners Andrea Hodge and Aeriel Brenner cut the ribbon surrounded family, friends and local officials who welcomed them to the community. Messy Designs, 12 N. Broadway St., is an artisan-sourced boutique with handcrafted and upcycled goods, vintage finds and curated collections. Hodge and Brenner aim to give local designers, artists and crafters a place to sell their gifts to the community. For more information, visit messydesigns.com or email messydesignsLO@gmail.com. Photo by Cassandra Preseren