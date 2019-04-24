Chamber expo offers advice to achieving a healthy body & mind

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2019 Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Expo from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

“The Healthy Body Healthy Mind Expo seeks to recharge and restore physical, mental and emotional wellbeing in our community,” according to the chamber.

The expo features vendors from the Orion area offering products and services in several components of health: nutrition, fitness, spiritual/behavioral, medical, environmental, financial, alternative medicine and family, according to the chamber.

People can also sample area cuisine during the Expo’s Dessert Dash, Healthy Taste of Orion and Soup & Stew Stroll and cast their votes for the best in Orion.

There will also be health screenings.

The Expo is open to the public and admission is free.

For more information on the Expo or other chamber of commerce functions, visit www.orionareachamber.com. – J.N.