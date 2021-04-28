Celebrate Children’s Book Week at Orion Twp. Library

Children’s Book Week, the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country, began over 100 years ago in 1919. The campaign, which is currently run by the Children’s Book Council, takes place May 3 to 9 and will feature fun events throughout the week.

“This year we will have a fun and exciting reading challenge available on social media and for pick up,” said Ashley Lehman, youth services head. “We will also showcase bookmarks, drawing lessons, and literacy activity pages promoting reading in the home and as a family fun activity.”

Patrons can download an activity sheet from the library’s Facebook page or pick up in the library. Once 10 of the challenges are completed, they can pick up a free book on May 7. In recognition of Foster Care Awareness Month, the library has partnered with the Regional Resource Team at MDHHS, who provided the free books to our community for this challenge.

“We are excited to share in this annual celebration of books for young people and the joy of reading,” said Lehman.

For more information about Children’s Book Week contact Youth Services Head Ashley Lehman at alehman@orionlibrary.org or 248-693-3000 x421. — M.K.