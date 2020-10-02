Catherine Eileen Jarrett, 79, of Oxford

Catherine Eileen Jarrett of Oxford passed away on September 29, 2020. She was 79.

Catherine is the beloved wife of the late James Lee Jarrett; the loving mother of Jon L. (Stacey) Jarrett and Jamie Jarrett; loving sister of Sandra (Jim) Anderson and the late Thomas (Sharon) Sheldon; dear grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of six.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, James and Arvilla Sheldon, and her granddaughter, Brandee Herritt.

She will also be deeply missed by all of her many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was a very caring and giving person to everyone that she knew. Her thoughtfulness was expressed in the many cards that she sent over the years and they will be cherished by all.

She was very involved in the American Legion and was an active member there.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

Social distancing is suggested, masks are required for those attending, and groups of 10 will be permitted at a time.

A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeville Cemetery in Leonard.

Online condolences may be shared at https://www.sparksgriffin.com/obituary/catherine-eileen-jarrett