Carrie Jayne Blodgett of Oxford

Carrie Jayne Blodgett, age 65, of Oxford, passed away September 9, 2021.

Carrie was the adored wife of Dan Blodgett; loving and devoted mother of Justin King, Joshua (Penny Monk) King, Sara Blodgett and James (Abigail) Blodgett; proud grandmother of Adelaide; daughter-in-law of Carolee Gray and Susanne (the late J. Daniel) Blodgett; sister-in-law of Rebecca (James) Knight, Cathryn (Charles Gephardt) Blodgett, and Joe (Joanne) King; aunt of Annalee and Jeremy; great-aunt of Marlowe.

She is also survived by her former husband, Kelly King.

Carrie was fastidious in note-taking and organization, and worked “as for the Lord” in all she did. She was the humble bedrock in the law office where she worked for nearly three decades.

Carrie enjoyed cooking and gardening, and had an unending awe and appreciation for the beauty of God’s creation.

Carrie quietly held a love for everyone. Some, such as her family and church “small group”, she loved deeply. And her two sons she loved fiercely.

To those blessed to have known her, Carrie was the epitome of a beautiful soul.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at LakePoint Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home in Orion Township.

