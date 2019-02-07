Carpenter Elementary floods

Students and staff at Carpenter Elemetary were surprised to hear that they have more additional time off of school on Monday and Tuesday this week after several pipes were found to have burst.

Lake Orion Community School’s Operations crew and Carpenter staff flocked to the building to find water-soaked carpet, a flooded library and large puddles of water in a number of classrooms and hallways on Monday morning.

Many residents offered to help clean the building via Facebook, but it is still unclear just how much damage has been done and when school will be able to resume. Carpenter staff have stated on the district’s Facebook page that eight classrooms have been affected.

Keep updated with the situation by following Lake Orion Community Schools on social media or the district’s website www.lakeorionschools.org. — By Megan Kelley, Photo from LOCS