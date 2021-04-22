Carol Ann McCormick, 84, of Lake Orion

Carol Ann McCormick of Lake Orion passed away April 11, 2021 at age 84.

Carol is the beloved wife of the late Thomas McCormick Sr.; dear mother of Thomas (Carol Lynn) McCormick II and Michael McCormick; adoring grandmother of Kyrie’, Olivia, Joshua, Kenneth, Kristine and Steven; and dear great grandmother of Ayrella.

The family will receive friends for visitation from noon – 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St., in Lake Orion.

Masks are required.

Online condolences: sparksgriffin.com.

