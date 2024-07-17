Car cruise fundraiser, baseball at Friendship Park

Classic car lovers and baseball fans can head to Friendship Park on Saturday to enjoy two of America’s favorite pastimes while supporting the Miracle League of North Oakland. Golling Buick GMC in Orion Township is hosting a car cruise fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Miracle League of North Oakland, an inclusive baseball league for kids with adaptive and special needs. The event is next to the Miracle League Field and features Rock ‘N’ Ronnie, Tootsie the Clown and Miracle League games at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.