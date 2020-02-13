Canales, Laurie Ann; 62, of Oxford

Laurie Ann Canales, of Oxford, passed away February 12, 2020. She was 62-years-old. Laurie was the beloved wife of Inocencio Canales III for nearly 40 years; loving mother of Carrie Cabral and Inocencio Canales IV; foster mother of Beth Morino and proud grandma of Marc, Emanuel, Maria, Ino V and Nito. She was the dear sister of Carol (Ken) Dorman, Sandra (Jesse) Maness, Linda (Larry) Bell, Mary (Paul) Agius, Barbara (late Ron) Brock and Scott (Jim Snyder) Plummer. Laurie was preceded in death by her sister Kathleen Plummer.

A Funeral Service was held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.